2021 Senior Prom Photos: Saucon Valley Students Dress to Impress

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

Although the Saucon Valley High School Senior Prom held at Steel Club in Hellertown Tuesday differed in some ways from past senior proms the school has held–due to current COVID safety protocols–it was clearly enjoyed by the students in attendance.

Steel Club recently hosted the Palisades High School Prom, and the club will welcome students attending the Saucon Valley Junior Prom on Monday evening, June 7.

Saucon Valley seniors will graduate Friday in a ceremony in the school district stadium.

Photos by Chris Christian. To purchase copies, visit CJC2Photo.Smugmug.com.