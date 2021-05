Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Although the 2020-2021 school year was anything but normal for kids, it is ending on a familiar note, with beloved traditions in place. That was evident Monday at the Palisades High School Prom, which was held on the BeamYard Patio at Steel Club in Hellertown.

Dozens of Palisades students enjoyed a beautiful evening full of food, fun and friendship.

Steel Club will also host the Saucon Valley Senior and Junior proms next week.

Photos by Chris Christian