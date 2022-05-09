Lower Saucon Senior Center Offering Summer Art Workshop

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Local seniors who are interested in developing an interest in art will find a creative outlet this summer at the Lower Saucon Senior Center.

The center is offering a summer art workshop for adults 55 and older every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m., starting June 7, 2022.

An easel or table will be provided, along with the guidance of a mentor. Participants should bring their own art supplies to the weekly workshop sessions.

Classes are free for Lower Saucon residents. Non-residents may enroll for $5 by purchasing a yearly senior center membership.

The Lower Saucon Senior Center is located in Seidersville Hall, which is part of the township municipal complex at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

For more information about the summer Art Workshop and the senior center, call Betty at 610-625-8744.

More information about programs at the Lower Saucon Senior Center may be found on the Saucon Valley Community Center website.