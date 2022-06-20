National Museum of Industrial History Volunteer Receives Award

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Contributed photo

The National Museum of Industrial History recently announced that volunteer Anne Evans was honored with a 2022 Northampton County Outstanding Seniors Award on June 2. Presented by the Advisory Council of the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging, the award honors individuals who have contributed their time and talents for the benefit of others in the community through outreach, personal action, inspiration, public service, sports/educational efforts and civic humanitarian endeavors.

Anne Evans began volunteering with NMIH as a gallery guide and docent in January 2017, after being drawn to the museum by her own family’s connection to Bethlehem’s industrial past. Anne’s father and many other relatives worked for the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation.

Along with her connection to Bethlehem Steel, her love of Smithsonian museums sparked her interest in volunteering, and she recruited her husband, Craig, to volunteer along with her at NMIH.

Anne and Craig are both longtime South Bethlehem residents who have been very involved in their community over the years. Anne was a teacher for 26 years and worked as Grants Coordinator for Sacred Heart Hospital for seven years.

She serves as a gallery guide, youth field trip docent and educational program facilitator at NMIH, and can also be found attending outreach events and supporting causes in the community. Her passion for helping visitors of all ages to explore Bethlehem’s rich industrial heritage and inspiring future generations of innovators is an asset to the museum.

Evans’ award was presented to her in a private ceremony by Ruth Ann Terres from the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. Pa. House Representative Steve Samuelson (D-135) presented her with an official citation for her contributions to the community, and she also received certificates from U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Susan Wild and state Sen. Lisa Boscola.

“We are so pleased that Anne received this very well-deserved honor and grateful for her commitment to forwarding the mission of the National Museum of Industrial History,” said Kara Mohsinger, NMIH President & CEO.

