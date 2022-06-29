Police ID Suspect in Attemped Bicycle Theft in Society Hill

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Lower Saucon Townsihp Police Department/Crimewatch

Lower Saucon Township Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man suspected of attempting to steal a bicycle in the Society Hill development earlier this month.

According to an update shared on the department’s Crimewatch site Wednesday as well as paperwork filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, 36-year-old Michael A. Rogers of the first block of Edie Lane, Easton, is wanted by police on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of theft from a motor vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed in district court, Rogers was identified by the victim of the alleged theft, who police said picked him out of a blind photo lineup.

Police said the woman had just returned home to the 1900 block of Pine Court on the afternoon of June 15 when she observed a man removing a green Liv mountain bike valued at $4,000 from the back of her vehicle, which was parked in front of it.

When the woman reportedly saw Rogers with her bike through an open glass door, police said “she ran outside and began yelling at him.”

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the man who was later identified as Rogers then apologized, put the bike down, “rushed to a green motorcycle and left the area.”

Before he did so, police said the victim was able to take a photo of him with her cell phone camera, which Lower Saucon Township Police later disseminated on Crimewatch.

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department

The affidavit said that a day after police shared the image with the public, an officer from another police department identified the man in the photo as Rogers.

It was that tip, police said, that ultimately led to the victim identifying him on June 23.

Rogers is described by police as Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. In the photo of him which police shared Wednesday he has several face and neck tattoos.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact Lower Saucon Township Police at 610-759-2200.

Note: All individuals charged in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information provided by the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and from Northampton County court records.