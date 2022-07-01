Edward P. Pastir, 93, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Edward P. Pastir (1929 – 2022)

Edward P. Pastir, 93, of Hellertown where he lived his entire life, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Township. He was the husband of Virginia M. (Carisio) Pastir. He was born in Hellertown on March 17, 1929 to the late John and Anna (Mindock) Pastir. He was a graduate of Moravian College, Bethlehem. Edward served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was an accountant at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. for over 30 years, prior to his retirement. Ed was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. His enjoyment included deep sea fishing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 70 years; children: Mary A. of Hellertown, Edward “Ted” (Gwen) of Bethlehem, Elizabeth “Beth” (Anthony) Devlin of Holland; siblings: Eleanor Stockman of Bethlehem, Robert “Bobby” (Roseann) of Macungie; four grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings: John, Annie Vasko, Charles, Mary Kichline, Helen Donaher, Ethel Hrkach.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa’s, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, 935 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.