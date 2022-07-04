When are the Fireworks in Hellertown?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Happy Independence Day!

Many communities in our area will be celebrating with municipal fireworks displays this Fourth of July, including both Bethlehem and Quakertown.

Hellertown’s fireworks are traditionally presented as part of the annual Dewey Fire Company Carnival, which will be held nightly from Tuesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 16.

The fireworks spectacle will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, July 15 in Dimmick Park. (The rain date for the fireworks show is Saturday, July 16 at 10 p.m.)

Bethlehem’s fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m., with the fireworks shot off from Sand Island.

The fireworks in Quakertown borough will begin at 9:30 p.m. as the finale to Monday’s all-day Quakertown Community Day celebration in Memorial Park on Mill Street.

In lieu of attending municipal fireworks shows, or in addition to that, many families will be exploding their own fireworks in celebration of America’s birthday.

Thus local police departments have been reminding residents to exercise precaution when lighting fireworks, to know the laws that limit their use and to be considerate.

“​Please be safe and remember to be courteous to your neighbors and other residents of the Borough of Hellertown,” borough police chief Robert Shupp said in an email Friday.

Per Hellertown’s fireworks ordinance, persons may not intentionally ignite or discharge:

Consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner. Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within, or throw consumer fireworks or sparkling devices from, a motor vehicle or building. Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle or building or at another person. Consumer fireworks or sparkling devices while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug. Consumer fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

Ordinance 824 also states that consumer fireworks shall not be ignited or discharged on the streets, sidewalks or any property owned by the Borough of Hellertown, including community parks, and that no consumer fireworks shall be discharged after 10 pm.

Lower Saucon Township Police shared information from the township’s ordinance regulating the use of fireworks on their Crimewatch site as well as a link to a FAQ page about fireworks in Pennsylvania last week, and reminded residents that “fireworks affect everyone–children, adults, someone suffering from PTSD and family pets.”

“Leave the fireworks to the professionals,” Lower Saucon Police recommended.

“If you feel the need to use certain fireworks that are legal in PA, use them responsibly and with common sense,” they added.