2 More Films to Be Screened at ‘Lower Saucon Movies in the Park’

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you missed last month’s screening of Disney’s Encanto (2021) at Town Hall Park in Lower Saucon Township, the good news is that you still have two more chances to enjoy family-friendly films under the open sky this summer.

The next two films that will be shown as part of the Lower Saucon Township Movies in the Park series are:

Disney’s Moana, which will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22 in Steel City Park.

Disney’s The Lion King, which will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 in Polk Valley Park (Note: NEW DATE).

The next two films were chosen by popular vote, with residents casting their votes on the township’s website.

The film showings are free, but residents who attend them should bring blankets and/or folding chairs for seating.

The Movies in the Park series is being presented by the Lower Saucon Township Parks & Recreation Board in partnership with Swank Motion Pictures and sponsors Mobile Technology Graphics, Treadwell Law, Bethlehem Landfill and Hanover Engineering Associates.

Steel City Park is located at 2122 Riverside Drive, Bethlehem, Pa., in the Steel City section of the township. Polk Valley Park is located at 2068 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown, Pa.

Below is a copy of the flyer that is being used to advertise the next two films.