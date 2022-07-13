Fun at the 2022 Dewey Fire Co. Carnival in Hellertown (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

It’s mid-July, and that means it’s carnival week in Hellertown.

The annual Dewey Fire Company Carnival began on Tuesday and is open nightly through this Saturday, July 16, in Dimmick Park, next to the firehouse on Durham Street.

The carnival–an important fundraiser for the volunteer fire company–is open from 6 to 10 p.m. and features rides, games, food, drinks, live music, vendors and fun for all ages.

All-night ride passes, aka wristbands, are available to purchase for $30 a piece on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Car Night at the carnival is Wednesday night, and the following bands will perform during this year’s carnival:

Wednesday, July 13: Still Kick’n (6 to 10 p.m.)

Thursday, July 14: The Large Flowerheads (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.)

Friday, July 15: Joyous Band (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 16: TDD Rocks (6 to 10 p.m.)

The annual fireworks show, which is choreographed to music, will be held at 10 p.m. Friday, July 15 (there is a Saturday rain date for the show).

Saturday night at the carnival will be Bike Night, with free entry for those who want to participate in the show.

For more information and updates about the carnival, visit and follow the Dewey Fire Co. Annual Carnival Facebook page.

Photos by Chris Christian