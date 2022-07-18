Area’s First Heat Wave of Season Begins Tuesday: Forecasters

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Although it has been an unusually dry summer so far, temperatures in the Lehigh Valley area–for the most part–have also been remarkably comfortable. That’s about to change.

According to the latest National Weather Service forecast for Allentown, a heat wave that could last a week or more will begin Tuesday, in the wake of possible strong storms.

A heat wave is defined by U.S. meteorologists as three or more consecutive days when the high temperature is 90 degrees or higher.

Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to be 91 degrees; Wednesday’s is expected to be 93 degrees; Thursday’s is expected to be 93 degrees; and Friday’s is expected to be 93.

This weekend, the NWS if forecasting highs of 92 and 91 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. And on Monday, July 25, the high is forecast to be 90 degrees.

There is also little in the way of rain in the forecast, with no chance of precipitation until at least Sunday, and only a 30 percent chance of showers by then.

Rainfall for the month of July has been well below normal, with only three-tenths of an inch of rain measured at Lehigh Valley International Airport as of Monday, July 18. Typically the area receives nearly three inches of rain in July. However, no drought advisories have been issued to date.

No heat-related advisories have been issued for Lehigh and Northampton counties, either, but it’s safe to say the Hellertown Pool will be a popular place to cool off in the coming days. The pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting, and offers daily admission to both residents and non-residents.

For updates on the heat wave, continue to follow local news and weather forecast outlets.