Cooling Off and Having Fun at the Hellertown Pool (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins
The water may have still been a bit chilly, but with air temperatures close to 90 degrees many local families were eager to swim and have fun in the Hellertown Pool over the weekend. If you haven’t yet visited the pool this year, you still have nearly two months to enjoy it before it closes for the season Aug. 20. Weather permitting, the pool–located at 575 Durham Street–is open daily from noon to 7 p.m. Admission rates and other information may be found online at HellertownBorough.org. (PHOTO CREDIT: Chris Christian)
After a couple of weeks when temperatures were a bit on the cool side or rain threatened to interfere, local residents were finally treated to ideal summer weather conditions over the weekend–and they flocked to the Hellertown Pool in response.
The pool was a popular destination both Saturday and Sunday, when temperatures approaching 90 degrees made being on or in the water a good idea.
The Hellertown Pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting, and the summer swim season runs through Saturday, Aug. 20.
For pool rules, daily admission rates and season pass information, see our season preview article.
Photos by Chris Christian
Service with a smile! The staff at the Hellertown Pool are always ready to help.
Pool staff keep a watchful eye on activity in and around the water.
With nary a cloud in the sky, sun hats were a popular accessory worn by pool-goers.
For children who aren’t quite ready to swim in the “big pool” yet, a splash pad is available to provide cooling relief.