Cooling Off and Having Fun at the Hellertown Pool (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

After a couple of weeks when temperatures were a bit on the cool side or rain threatened to interfere, local residents were finally treated to ideal summer weather conditions over the weekend–and they flocked to the Hellertown Pool in response.

The pool was a popular destination both Saturday and Sunday, when temperatures approaching 90 degrees made being on or in the water a good idea.

The Hellertown Pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting, and the summer swim season runs through Saturday, Aug. 20.

For pool rules, daily admission rates and season pass information, see our season preview article.

For updates about the pool throughout the summer, follow the Borough of Hellertown on Facebook and subscribe to receive email notifications and alerts from the borough.

Photos by Chris Christian