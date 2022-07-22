Applebutter Road to Be Milled, Paved in August: PennDOT

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

An important east-west thoroughfare for many Saucon Valley and Bethlehem area residents will have lane restrictions on it for a milling and paving project throughout the month of August, PennDOT officials said Friday.

According to an update from PennDOT’s Engineering District 5, Applebutter Road between Shimersville Road and Ringhoffer Road will be milled, repaired and paved by a contractor starting Monday, Aug. 1.

The daytime work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 31, the update said, and motorists traveling through the area should exercise caution within the work zone.

About half of the road lies within the city of Bethlehem’s boundaries, while the other half is within Lower Saucon Township.

Although there are relatively few residences along it, Applebutter Road is home to a number of large commercial and industrial properties, including the Bethlehem Landfill.

Other road projects currently affecting traffic in the Saucon Valley and Bethlehem area include gas main work along Rt. 378 in South Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township as well as a major overhaul of Broadway in South Bethlehem and Fountain Hill borough.