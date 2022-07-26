Larry M. Kichline, 77, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Larry M. Kichline (1945 – 2022)

Larry M. Kichline, 77, of Lower Saucon Township, died Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, Easton. He was the husband of JoAnne Kichline. Larry was born in Bethlehem on May 22, 1945 to the late Harleigh P. and Florence L. (Sterner) Kichline. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Larry worked at the former Kichline’s Service Station, Hellertown, for 40 years, and previously for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. He also drove bus for the Saucon Valley School District. Larry was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Bethlehem. He enjoyed going to breakfast with his family and former work associates. Larry lived for his grandchildren, family and extended family. He enjoyed the beach and was an avid sports fan.

SURVIVORS

Wife; children: Kyle D. (Lisa) Kichline of Macungie, Pa., Kelly D. (Noel) Hart of Thornton, Colo.; siblings: Marilyn L. Bernhardt of Bethlehem Township, Pa., A. Richard “Dick” of Dana Point, Calif.; three grandchildren: Ryder, Lauren and Rory. He was predeceased by siblings: Loretta E. Medei, Dale and Ray.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 29 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Friday morning visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 69 Main St., Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors of PA, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.