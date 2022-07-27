Wednesday Night Road Work Will Affect Upper Saucon Traffic

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The following information about current/upcoming road work in Upper Saucon Township was provided by township communications coordinator Patrick Leonard.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 a contractor for the Township will be installing new pavement markings in the intersection of W. Saucon Valley Road, Rt. 309 and Center Valley Parkway. Work will occur at or around 8 p.m. Drivers should be alert for changing lane restrictions.

On or about Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 a contractor for the Township will begin milling in preparation for paving Huckleberry Drive and Jasmine Drive in the Countryside subdivision. On-street parking will be prohibited on the days when the work will be done and will remain in effect until the project is complete. The township encourages residents to use off-street parking. Residents who are parked in their driveways when the work is taking place may be temporarily blocked in for a few minutes. Work will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the schedule is subject to change without notice, depending on the weather. Residents can help to ensure the successful completion of the project by following the directions listed below:

Notify any private contractors working on projects that the streets will be closed and not accessible for the duration of the project. In addition, any dumpsters will need to be removed from the streets.

Place all trash cans behind the curb line on days when work is scheduled.

Note that the road maintenance may interrupt mail delivery and trash collection.

Clubhouse Court, Greens Court, Fairway Court, Tournament Court, Eagle Court, Par Court and the parking areas are not township streets and will not be milled and paved.

On or about Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2022 a contractor for the Township will begin milling in preparation for paving Mar Street and Domarray Street in the Ray Mar Farms subdivision. On-street parking will be prohibited on the days when the work will be done and will remain in effect until the project is complete. The Township encourages the use of off-street parking. Residents should note that if they are parked in their driveways when the work is taking place, they may be temporarily blocked in for a few minutes.

Work will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the schedule is subject to change without notice, depending on the weather. Residents can help to ensure the successful completion of the project by following the directions listed below: