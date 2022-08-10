Swerving Vehicle Leads to 911 Call, Possible DUI Charge: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Police say a motorist driving along Rt. 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, may have prevented a crash by dialing 911 to report erratic driving last weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers were dispatched to the area in response to the call, in which the citizen reported seeing “the vehicle in front of (them) swerving into the opposite lane of travel on multiple occasions.”

Police said troopers reached the 7600 block of Easton Road at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday and subsequently located the motorist who was the subject of the report.

The 52-year-old Easton man was driving a 2014 Acura RDX and was “observed to be leaving the roadway five times in a period of 51 seconds,” the barracks’ news release said.

After the man was stopped, police said he “displayed multiple signs of intoxication.”

“A legal blood draw was conducted and charges are pending lab results,” they added.