When Does New School Year Begin in Area Districts?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

It won’t be long before the familiar sight of yellow school buses returns to area roads and drivers should be aware of that, given the number of children who will be riding in them, as well as walking to bus stops and schools.

Students, staff and administrators in the following districts will begin the 2022-2023 school year later this month:

Saucon Valley School District – Wednesday, Aug. 24

Southern Lehigh School District – Monday, Aug. 29

Quakertown Community School District – Monday, Aug. 29

Salisbury Township School District – Tuesday, Aug. 30

Bethlehem Area School District – Monday, Aug. 29

Palisades School District – Monday, Aug. 29

Wilson Area School District – Monday, Aug. 29

Some extracurricular activities and athletics will begin prior to the first day of school, with many local teams playing their first games of the season the weekend of Aug. 26:

Saucon Valley Panthers vs. Notre Dame Green Pond Crusaders – Friday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. (Hellertown)

Southern Lehigh Spartans vs. Quakertown Panthers – Friday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. (Quakertown)

Salisbury Township Falcons vs. Panther Valley Panthers – Friday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. (Allentown)

Wilson Area Warriors vs. Pen Argyl Green Knights – Saturday, Aug. 27, 2:30 p.m. (Easton)

Liberty High School (Bethlehem Area) Hurricanes vs. Allentown Central Catholic Vikings – Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. (Allentown)

Freedom High School (Bethlehem Area) Patriots vs. Easton Area Red Rovers – Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m. (Easton)

Palisades High School Pirates vs. Bangor Area Slaters – Friday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. (Bangor)

Click on the links below to view each school district’s academic calendar and fall sports schedules on MaxPreps.com.

Saucon Valley School District: 2022-2023 Academic Calendar | Fall Athletics | Saucon Athletics

Southern Lehigh School District: 2022-2023 Academic Calendar | Fall Athletics

Quakertown Community School District: 2022-2023 Academic Calendar | Fall Athletics

Salisbury Township School District: 2022-2023 Academic Calendar | Fall Athletics

Bethlehem Area School District: 2022-2023 Academic Calendar | Fall Athletics: Liberty | Fall Athletics: Freedom

Palisades School District: 2022-2023 Academic Calendar | Fall Athletics

Wilson Area School District: 2022-2023 Academic Calendar | Fall Athletics

Good luck to all students, teachers and staff heading back to school this fall!