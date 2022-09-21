State Police to Host Free Car Seat Event at Promenade Shops

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

If you need some assistance installing a child safety seat in your vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police will be available to help you at an upcoming event.

Officers from Troop M, which is headquartered in Bethlehem, will host a free car seat installation event on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, 2845 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley, Lehigh County.

Troopers who are certified in child safety seat installation will install seats at the event.

No appointment is necessary.

The event is being held in conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week.