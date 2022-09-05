11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.

In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., police said the motorcyclists exited the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension (I-476) northbound at the Quakertown interchange and proceeded through the toll booth terminal.

Police said none of the motorcycles that were being ridden had a registration plate, and “multiple moving violations” were observed at that time.

The group then split up, with six riders fleeing east on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) and five racing west on the same road, before turning onto Spinnerstown Road, police said.

The news release indicated that police terminated the pursuit on Spinnerstown Road in Lower Milford Township without identifying any of the riders.