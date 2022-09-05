Jessica M. Szabo, 35, of Freemansburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Jessica M. Szabo (1987 – 2022)

Jessica M. Szabo, 35, of Freemansburg, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Bethlehem. She was born in Fountain Hill on Aug. 6, 1987 to Frank Szabo Jr. and Tammy Lynn (Rugh) Szabo, with whom she resided.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving parents; son: Camrin Colon of Freemansburg; sister: Lyndi L. (Jimmy Lee) Hamm of Bethlehem Township; companion: Nick J. Calmar of Bethlehem.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Private interment will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Expressions of sympathy can be shared online at HeintzelmanCares.com.