Man’s Washing Machine Damaged in Richlandtown Burglary: Police

A number of items in a Richlandtown borough home were damaged in what police describe as a burglary, although nothing was taken from the home, police said Monday.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, someone entered a 40-year-old man’s home on N. Linda Court on Aug. 20, while he was away from home.

Police said the man returned home on the evening of Aug. 21 to discover that his possessions had been damaged. Among the damaged items were a Samsung washing machine, a Samsung 40-inch flatscreen television and a Sony DVD player, authorities said.

The news release said bottles of Gain fabric softener and detergent were also damaged, although police did not specify whether those liquids were dumped on the electronics.

They said a blue bed sheet was stained with red paint, a small blanket was damaged using white paint and a picture frame with photos of the man’s ex-wife in it was also damaged.

Altogether, police said the monetary value of the damaged items exceeded $1,000.

After police were called to the home on the morning of Aug. 22, they said they spoke with a neighbor who helped them determine that the home was entered on the evening of Aug. 20 at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the neighbor was “looking after the property while the homeowner was on vacation” and noticed that the television that was damaged was on the floor.

The case remains under investigation.