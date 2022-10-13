Women With Multi-Colored Hair Suspects in Target Theft: Police

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Two women who are suspects in a retail theft case in Richland Township did anything but blend in while they were allegedly stealing up to $3,000 in merchandise, police say.

According to Richland Township Police, the women and a male accomplice made off with items worth at least $1,000 and possibly as much as $2,000 to $3,000 when they shoplifted them from the Target store on Rt. 309 near Quakertown last month.

In a Crimewatch post by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Wednesday, authorities said the women visited the store Sept. 21 at around 4:50 p.m.

They then filled a shopping cart and reusable shopping bags they had brought into the store with merchandise, before taking it out through a fire exit, police said.

Outside the store, police said the women met up with their accomplice, who police said is Black and was driving a red Chevy Lumina sedan with a damaged front passenger side mirror.

Police noted that the man “spoke with an additional unknown white female who was parked next to the red Chevrolet in a black Hyundai sedan with an unknown PA registration.”

“Her involvement is unknown,” police said, “however she did follow the Chevrolet from the store.”

The women are described as white and having had “noticeable multi-colored hair” at the time. One suspect had pink hair with blue highlights and the other had blonde hair with blue highlights, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is being asked to call Ofc. Joshua Fonseca at the Richland Township Police Department at 215-536-9500, ext. 313, or to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

For additional photos of the suspects and the black Hyundai sedan, see Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers’ Crimewatch post about the case.