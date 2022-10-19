Township Shares Lower Saucon Road Bridge Update

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Drivers who are anxious to once again use Lower Saucon Road to travel from Easton Road south to Wassergass without detouring–and vice versa–may not have to wait much longer, according to township officials.

In an update provided Wednesday, officials said significant progress has been made on the replacement span for the Lower Saucon Road Bridge, which was closed to traffic following an inspection in March 2020.

Officials said in June that they hoped to have the new bridge culvert in place by Oct. 1.

Photos shared as part of the update Wednesday show the culvert in place.

“The Township hopes to have the road open in November,” the update noted.

The bridge is located near the intersection of Lower Saucon Road and Alpine Drive, which along with Apple Street has been used to detour motorists around the closure.

For more photos of the work that’s been completed so far, view the township’s update.