Bridge on Lower Saucon Road to Close Until Further Notice

Credit: Google Maps Street View

If you regularly travel the section of Lower Saucon Road between Apple Street and Alpine Drive, the amount of time it takes to reach your destination will likely be greater beginning Friday.

In an alert communicated by the Lower Saucon Township Police Department Thursday it was announced that the 86-year-old bridge which spans a section of the east branch of the Saucon Creek between those roads will be closed until further notice as of March 20.

The announcement did not indicate a reason for the closure, but said more information would be available on the township’s website.

According to PennDOT’s Opendata catalog of bridges the state owns and maintains, the bridge on Easton Road near Apple Street was built in 1934 and is a 34-foot long concrete bridge supported by T-beams.

The data chart says the bridge’s structural sufficiency rating is 70 (out of a possible 100) and that it transports an average of 944 cars per day across the creek.

Traffic will be detoured around the closed bridge via Apple Street and Apline Drive.

Along with the Lower Saucon Road bridge, the Meadows Road Bridge in Lower Saucon Township is also closed until further notice.

One key difference between the bridges is that while the Lower Saucon Road bridge is owned by the state, the historic Meadows Road Bridge is owned by Northampton County, which has not yet decided whether to replace it with a new span or restore the existing one.