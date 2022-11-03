James R. Davis Sr., 74, of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

James R. Davis Sr. (1948 – 2022)

James R. Davis, Sr., 74, of Center Valley, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Elaine J. (Klotz) Davis. James was born in Quakertown on Feb. 10, 1948 to the late Charles E. Davis Sr. and Florence (Baringer) Davis. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam on the USS Carrier Wasp as a Boilerman. James owned and operated Davis Meats in Quakertown Farmers Market for 33 years before retiring. He was also a butcher at Springfield Meats for 19 years. James enjoyed small game hunting.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 45 years; sons: James Jr. (Sarah Thompson) of Coopersburg, Charles at home; son-in-law: Christopher C. (Pam) Guttmann of Lower Milford Township; stepdaughters: Kelli (Richard) Decembrino of Schuylkill Haven, Kimberly (John) Lenner of Salisbury Township; brothers: Charles E. Davis Jr. (Francine) of Center Valley, Price R. (Robin) Davis of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Christopher, Kaitlyn, Kristen, Gavin, Nolan, Jordan; great-grandchildren: Kamryn, Colten. He was predeceased by sister: Dorothy M. (Davis) Nagy.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the funeral home. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.