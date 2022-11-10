When is Electronics Recycling Event in Lower Saucon Township?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’ve accumulated a drawer full of electronic devices you no longer need and you live in Lower Saucon Township, an opportunity to recycle them is available to you this weekend.

The township Environmental Advisory Council (EAC) is hosting an Electronics Recycling Day event with Responsible Recycling Services (RRS) this Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. (or until the trucks are filled) at the township building at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem.

The event is non-contact, so anyone dropping off items must remain their vehicles.

Some items such as printers, keyboards, cords, cables, ink cartridges, DVD players and even certain types of car batteries can be recycled for free.

Other items will be accepted for a fee, including:

Washers & Dryers: $20

Computer Monitors: $18

TVs under 42 inches: $38

Projection, Wooden Cabinet and large TVs (over 42 inches): $55

Air Conditioners: $25

Refrigerators: $35

Offsite destruction of hard drives and documents is also available for $10 per drive and $10 per standard paper-size box, respectively. Recipients of those services will receive a Certificate of Destruction.

Payment of any fees must be by cash (exact change only) or check made out to Responsible Recycling Services or RRS. Payments in envelopes are preferred.

Lower Saucon Township residents must have a valid ID with them.

According to an event site map shared by the township, entry to the dropoff area will be via the south entrance to the municipal complex on Old Philadelphia Pike. Traffic will flow in a loop around the parking area and playground–past the pond–into the back of the public works garage. After exiting the front of the garage, vehicles will be directed to exit via the north driveway entrance to the complex and back onto Old Philadelphia Pike.

Both the map and a complete list of the items that will be accepted free of charge or for a fee are available on the township’s website.