Purchase Saucon Rail Trail Gear from Online Holiday Market

If someone you know is a fan of the Saucon Rail Trail, you now have a limited-time opportunity to purchase branded merchandise for them for the holidays.

The popular local trail that extends from Hellertown through Lower and Upper Saucon townships to Coopersburg has created an online holiday market that’s open until Nov. 25.

Ordered items will be available for pickup on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lower Saucon Township municipal building, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa.

Saucon Rail Trail Oversight Commission chairman Eric Bartosz said the order cutoff date one day after Thanksgiving is to help ensure there is ample time for the production and delivery of the branded items, which include water bottles, mugs, decals, tote bags, notebooks, men’s and women’s t-shirts, and a unisex hoodie.

All of the merchandise features the circular Saucon Rail Trail logo, which includes the names of the municipalities through which it runs and the year it opened to the public.

Nine years after that opening, in November 2020, the trail was connected with the Upper Bucks Rail Trail, which extends from the Bucks-Northampton county line south through Springfield and Richland townships to Veterans Park on E. Pumping Station Road near Quakertown. Long-range plans call for other trails to intersect in or near Quakertown, potentially making it a regional trail hub for southeastern Pennsylvania.

Bartosz said a trial run of merchandise sales the commission held earlier in the fall was successful and generated “plenty of good suggestions” for items to sell in the holiday store.

“Proceeds from the sales go directly to trail-related projects,” he said.

Secure online checkout is available for anyone making a purchase in the online store.

For more information about the Saucon Rail Trail, including a map, visit SauconRailTrail.org and follow the trail on Facebook.