Edna Marie Wilt, 94, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Edna Marie Wilt (1928 – 2022)

Edna Marie Wilt, 94, of Allentown, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospice House. She was born in 1928 at home in Perkasie, where she lived for most of her life until she moved to the Lehigh Valley in 1992. A 1946 graduate of Sell-Perk High School, she was the graduating class artist for the yearbook. ‘Marie,’ as she was known by many, was the incredibly dedicated owner of the Hickory House Restaurant on Market Street in Perkasie. She retired and began helping others, including by being an active member in Moorestown Lioness Club, delivering Meals on Wheels and taking the people special gifts at the holidays, including home-baked cookies, poinsettias and Easter flowers to brighten their days. Marie loved giving back and even took six months out of her life to move to England to help care for her youngest grandson, Ross, when he was a baby. She was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of traveling to Switzerland while in England. Marie enjoyed Friday lunches with her daughters as well as gardening, sewing and reading. Marie was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she participated in a number of volunteer activities.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Robert Brown and his wife Scherie of Upper Black Eddy, Lawrence Kopp of Hellertown, and Gary Kopp of Pleasant Mount; daughters: Karen Hough of Jim Thorpe, Sandra Kopp and her husband Lou Amici of Salisbury Township, and Lisa Cannon and her fiance Phillip Rumfield of Hellertown; grandchildren: Rachel, Ryan, Scott, Angelique, Rachel, Troy, Desiré, Tkeyah and Ross; great-grandchildren: Jessica, Jeremy, Devon, Amaya, Madison, Troy Jr., Damien; great-great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Trevor, Evelyn and Kaylee. She was predeceased by her children: Randall Kopp and Pamela Hale; sisters: Pearl Ott and Dorothy Kresge; and brothers: Robert and Franklin Kramer.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Jordan UCC, 1837 Church Road, Allentown, PA 18104. The gathering will be followed by a service at 12 noon There will be a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Online memorial tributes may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Although Marie adored flowers, she would appreciate that potted plants, potted flowers or trees be donated to Jordan UCC or donations be made to Meals on Wheels, checks made payable to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley (or visit Mowglv.org).