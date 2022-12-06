New YMCA Will Be Subject of Community Forum at SVHS

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Greater Valley YMCA will host a community forum this Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Saucon Valley High School auditorium. Residents of Lower and Upper Saucon townships, the Borough of Hellertown and the surrounding community that will be served by the proposed Saucon Creek YMCA branch in Center Valley are encouraged to attend and provide feedback on the various programs and services that will be offered.

“The proposed Greater Valley YMCA Saucon Creek Branch will provide jobs, affordable child care, youth and teen programs, a health and wellness center, a community center for area schools and organizations to utilize, an aquatics center, senior programs and activities to address physical and mental wellness, and collaborative partnership programs to address social issues,” a news release about the forum said.

The new facility will have no costs (e.g., legal, operational, etc.) to be borne by the public and “will solely serve as a community hub for all ages to enjoy,” the release said.

The entire community is invited to attend the forum, and RSVPing is not necessary.

The high school is located at 2100 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown, Pa.