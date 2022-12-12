Glenn E. Cressman Sr., 78, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Glenn E. Cressman Sr. (1944 – 2022)

Glenn E. Cressman Sr., 78, of Upper Saucon Township, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Eleanor M. (Nauroth) Cressman. Glenn was born in Easton on April 10, 1944 to the late George M. and Eva L. (Barron) Cressman. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Glenn owned and operated Four Seasons Lawn Care for 40 years, until retiring. He was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, where he served on its Church Council; its financial and property committees; and its food bank. Glenn enjoyed his rhubarb patch and mowing lawns. He was extremely proud of his family.

SURVIVORS

In addition to loving wife of 56 years; children: Maureen M. (Richard H.) Reichard of Middle Grove, N.Y., Glenn E. Jr. (Monica) of Marietta, Melissa B. (Thomas R.) Santee of Upper Saucon Township; siblings: Paul A. (Suzanne) of Bethlehem; Janice E. Conrad of Center Valley, Barbara L. (Herbert) Wong of Bear, Del.; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons. He was predeceased by a brother: James L.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 to 12 noon Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 12 noon. The interment will conclude services at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Springfield Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Glenn’s name may be made to the church.