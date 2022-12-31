Thomas ‘Yogi’ Zsilavec, 75, of Bethlehem Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Thomas ‘Yogi’ Zsilavec (1947 – 2022)

Thomas “Yogi” Zsilavec, 75, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the loving husband of Bonnie Zsilavec for 22 years. Born on Oct. 1, 1947 in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frances (Slafkosky) and Stephen Zsilavec. Tom graduated from Liberty High School in 1966 and attended Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He was a pharmacist at Yeager’s Pharmacy, Hellertown, and retired in 2012. Tom was a longtime member at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, Bethlehem. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching and cheering for the New York Yankees and Penn State Football.

SURVIVORS

Tom will be dearly missed by his wife: Bonnie; stepdaughter: Lori Nisiotis and her husband, George, of Macungie; sister: Emelda Master, of Bethlehem; and two step-granddaughters: Alexa Nisiotis and Gabriana Auvil and her husband, Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

SERVICES

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be private.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Online condolences may be offered at ConnellFuneral.com.