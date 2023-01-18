Family, Friends Seek Help Finding Missing Man with Local Ties

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A former Hellertown resident who disappeared from his home in Allentown shortly after Christmas has family members and friends worried, and they’re asking for assistance in locating him.

Forty-year-old Adam Zimpfer was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, said his sister, Heather Zimpfer-Machemer.

She described him as being 6 feet tall and weighing around 180 pounds, with black, short hair. As he is in a provided photo, Zimpfer-Machemer said her brother usually wears a hat.

Zimpfer’s car is a 1999 beige/gold Toyota Camry bearing Pennsylvania registration LYY5887, she said.

Zimpfer was reported missing to the Allentown Police Department, which has shared information about his disappearance with Hellertown Police, Zimpfer-Machemer added.

Anyone with information about Adam Zimpfer or his whereabouts is asked to contact either department or their local law enforcement agency.