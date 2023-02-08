Douglas W. Jenny, 68, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Douglas W. Jenny (1954 – 2023)

Douglas W. Jenny, 68, of Upper Saucon Township died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Diane M. (Hofstetter) Jenny. Doug was born in Bethlehem on Oct. 21, 1954 to the late Robert A. and Emma M. (Herbold) Jenny. He was a metal finisher for Mack Truck, Macungie for 32 years until retiring in 2019. Doug attended Faith United Church of Christ, Center Valley. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his Harley-Davidson, working on his classic car and watching Nascar. Doug was known as a self-trained, gifted man who could fix just about anything.

SURVIVORS

In addition to loving wife of 44 years; daughters: Nicole L. (Shawn W.) Ryan of Orefield, Christine A. (Kevin D.) Leh of Coopersburg, Victoria S. (William “BJ”) Steele of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Koltin, Nolan, Hunter, Cade; brother: Richard E. (Beth) Jenny of Macungie, sister-in-law: Donna Jenny of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by brother: Robert E.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103-4798.