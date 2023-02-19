George B. Oddo Sr., 81, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

George B. Oddo Sr. (1941 – 2023)

George B. Oddo Sr., 81, of Lower Saucon Township died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Guglielmo) Oddo. George was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., on May 24, 1941 to the late Benedict and Katherine (LaGattuta) Oddo. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force (ROTC). George was a self-employed agent for Allstate in Selden, N.Y., for 25 years and previously was a store manager at Sears in New York for 20 years. He was a member of the Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown. George loved sports memorabilia; his idol was Mickey Mantle and the Yankees. He enjoyed playing poker with family and friends.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 59 years; children: Katherine Mary Merlino of Hellertown, Debra Anne (James) Petrowski of Hellertown, George B. Oddo Jr. (Jenette) of Wayne; grandchildren: Louis G. Merlino, Lauren M. Merlino, Danielle E. Perdock, Nate J. Petrowski, Aiden J. Oddo, Connor J. Oddo.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday. All of the visitation periods will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, where the service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Attendees are invited to a reception at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans which will be held after the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and/or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.