Matthew E. Schuon, 73, of Salisbury Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Matthew E. Schuon, 73, of Salisbury Township, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Susan M. (Smith) Schuon. Matthew was born in Allentown on Aug. 25, 1949 to the late James and Ruth (Kline) Schuon. He served honorably in the U.S. Army Security Agency at Okinawa and Ft. Bragg from 1969 to 1972. He worked as a printer at the former Vertis Printing Company, Chalfont. His prior employment was in electrical repairs at the former Smith & Peifly, Allentown. Matthew was a member of The Joy Center of Fountain Hill.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 22 years; children: Michael Schuon (Hannah Alex) of Macungie, Benjamin Schuon of Allentown; stepson: Robert Pursell (Susan) of Bethlehem; stepdaughter: Sandra Leonard (Steve) of Westerville, Ohio; sister: Nancy Jarvis of Aiken, S.C.; brothers: John Schuon (Verna) of Danielsville, Luke Schuon (Suzanne) of Northampton; grandchildren: Michaela, Nicholas, Sara, Oliver. He was predeceased by a brother: Mark Schuon; and niece: Rebecca Jarvis.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Attendees are invited to a reception at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans following the service. The interment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Veterans Brotherhood, 313 4th St., Pennsburg, PA 18073 or The Joy Center of Fountain Hill, 1205 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015.