‘Called in’ Threat Shutters Saucon Valley Schools

A threat that is currently under investigation by law enforcement personnel closed the Saucon Valley School District campus Tuesday night.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

A threat that is currently under investigation by law enforcement personnel closed the Saucon Valley School District campus Tuesday night.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, superintendent Jaime Vlasaty said all schools were closed and all games, practices, meetings and activities were canceled Tuesday evening due to a threat that was “called in to the district.”

The closure took effect at 6:15 p.m., she said, adding that adults on campus would ensure that students who were on campus at the time remained safe until they were picked up at their location.

“Local law enforcement has been notified and the threat is currently being investigated,” Vlasaty wrote. “The District will continue to assess this situation and an update will be provided this evening.”

As of 7:45 p.m., it was still unclear if schools would open on time on Wednesday.

The announcement did not identify the nature of the threat.

On Tuesday, Saucon Source reported about an ‘After School Satan Club’ that was recently approved to meet at Saucon Valley Middle School.

Some parents have expressed anger about the club, which is not sponsored by the district and which Vlasaty said it is obligated to host.