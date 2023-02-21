Maria Remenyi, 92, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Maria Remenyi (1930 – 2023)

Maria Remenyi, 92, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Independence Court, Quakertown. She was the wife of Laszlo Remenyi who died on Feb. 1, 2022. Maria was born in Szentpeterfa, Hungary on Dec. 18, 1930 to the late Ferencz and Terez (Barilovits) Geosits. She was a seamstress in the textile industry for many years. Maria was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Maria is survived by her loving children: Stephen L. (Debbie) Remenyi of Youngsville, N.C., Marianne (Mark) Yocum of Richlandtown; sisters: Anna (Dezso) Kerese of New Brunswick, N.J., Paula Jurasits in Hungary; grandchildren: Leslie and Ashley; great-grandchildren: Chloe and Alexandra. She was predeceased by siblings: Johanna, Stephen, Adolph, Louis, Mate and Florian.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Attendees are invited to a time a fellowship at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with the family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. The family wishes to extend a special thank you for the support provided by the extraordinary caregivers at Independence Court, Quakertown.