‘Trendy Boutique’ Coming to the Promenade Shops

A “trendy boutique” selling women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and unique gifts will soon open in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, the lifestyle center announced Thursday.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

A “trendy boutique” selling women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and unique gifts will soon open in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, the lifestyle center announced Thursday.

Love Obsessed began as an Etsy shop selling owner Stacy Dill’s handmade jewelry. Dill states in the “Our Story” section of the Love Obsessed website that she then began traveling the U.S., participating in trunk shows to help grow her business.

“Then I started to notice something. The stores I used to shop at for my wardrobe were looking so BASIC,” said Dill. “Everything was the same–nothing original, inspired, different.”

That revelation led her to begin selling clothes, she said, and just a few months later she opened the first brick-and-mortar Love Obsessed store in Quakertown.

In 2017, Dill opened a second store in her hometown of Souderton, and over the next two years stores in Lansdale, King of Prussia and Ocean City, N.J., also opened their doors.

To support so many locations Dill opened a warehouse in Souderton in 2021, which according to the website is located at 110 S. Front St. and is open to shoppers Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Love Obsessed’s Promenade Shops store is expected to open in April and will be located near Altar’d State and Batch Microcreamery, an ice cream shop that’s supposed to open soon. Altar’d State is located in the Town Square section of the shopping center, which features a Starbucks, a gazebo, an amphitheater and a pop-jet fountain in the summertime.

Also near Town Square near J.Jill is Handmade Mystic, which is opening this Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

The metaphysical shop–with stores in Emmaus and Doylestown–is opening its third location in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center.

Saturday’s grand opening will feature refreshments, giveaways and more, according to Thursday’s announcement from Promenade Shops management.To learn more about Love Obsessed or shop online, visit Love-Obsessed.com. The business also has a Facebook group for fans to join and an Instagram account (@loveobsessed) to follow.