Anna Mae Neith, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Anna Mae Neith, 88, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Weston Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Lower Saucon Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Anna Mae Neith (1934 – 2023)

Anna Mae Neith, 88, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Weston Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late William Walter Neith, who died Sept. 20, 1966. Anna Mae was born in Fountain Hill on Oct. 17, 1934 to the late Herman Boehm and Pluma M. (Herman) Werkheiser. She was a sales clerk at St. Luke’s Hospital Gift Shop, Fountain Hill for over 25 years until retiring in 2009. Anna Mae was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township. She enjoyed polka bands at the carnivals, attending sporting events at school, theme parks and the Philadelphia Eagles. Anna Mae lived for her beloved family.

SURVIVORS

Loving daughters: Anna Marie (Dennis) Tegyi of Coopersburg, Donna M. (Glenn) Campbell of Hellertown, Carol A. Coppie of Hellertown; grandchildren: Andy, Bill, Melissa, Lisa, Megan; great-grandchildren: Brianna, Madeline, Reese, Benjamin. She was predeceased by grandchildren: Jessica N. Dillman, Matthew A. Tavares.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with the family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.