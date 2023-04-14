George F. Unguren, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

George F. Unguren (1934 – 2023)

George F. Unguren, 88, of Hellertown, died Thursday, April 13, 2023 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s. He was the husband of Jean L. (Karba) Unguren. He was born in Fountain Hill on June 17, 1934 to the late Simon and Nellie (Stork) Unguren. George served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was an Electrical Foreman at the former Bethlehem Steel Company for 34 years until his retirement. George had also worked at the former Murray Motors, Hellertown, as a parts runner. He was a member of St. John’s Windish Lutheran Church, Bethlehem, Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown, and Saucon Valley Wrestling. George enjoyed camping at Penn State, Myrtle Beach and Maine.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 37 years; daughter: Stephanie K. (Jeffrey R.) Velez of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Kaylie and Kaiden. He was predeceased by sisters: Helen Jakisa and Dorothy Bartholomew.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, 935 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.