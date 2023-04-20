New Laundromat Coming to Saucon Valley

Business Community

by Josh Popichak
A business where you can watch your duds as they’re cleaned in suds will soon be opening in Lower Saucon Township.

According to signage affixed to the building, Saucon Valley Laundromat will soon open in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.

The unit was formerly home to Saucon Square Cleaners and is located between Barber Guru Hair Studio and Werkheiser Jewelers at the south end of the complex.

A Lower Saucon Township zoning & building permit hung in a front window says the permit was approved for a contractor who is making interior alterations for a laundromat.

There isn’t an overabundance of laundromats in the immediate area. Over the mountain, there are two laundromats on Broadway in Fountain Hill, and there is one laundromat in Hellertown.

After a period of decline, the number of vacancies in the Rt. 378 shopping center has been dropping recently.

A Mexican restaurant, Plaza Azteca, opened there earlier this year, and a Sheetz convenience store/gas station has been proposed for a different pad site that is currently occupied by a bank.

In early 2022 it was announced the the former Revolutions at Saucon Valley entertainment/dining venue had been sold. Over a year later, however, the building remains dark.

Laundromat Lower Saucon

Saucon Valley Laundromat will open in between a barber shop and a jewelry store in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township. Other businesses located in the shopping center include Chaar Pet, Dollar Tree, Maxx Fitness, Se-Wy-Co Beverage, Beyond/Hello Bethlehem Cannabis Dispensary, Plaza Azteca, Fulton Bank, Casa Mia Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant and No. 1 Chinese Restaurant.

On Thursday, paper covered the windows of the unit that will house the new laundromat in Lower Saucon Township. An opening date has not yet been announced, but signage at the site says it will be opening “soon.”

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

