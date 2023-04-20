New Laundromat Coming to Saucon Valley

A business where you can watch your duds as they’re cleaned in suds will soon be opening in Lower Saucon Township.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

According to signage affixed to the building, Saucon Valley Laundromat will soon open in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.

The unit was formerly home to Saucon Square Cleaners and is located between Barber Guru Hair Studio and Werkheiser Jewelers at the south end of the complex.

A Lower Saucon Township zoning & building permit hung in a front window says the permit was approved for a contractor who is making interior alterations for a laundromat.

There isn’t an overabundance of laundromats in the immediate area. Over the mountain, there are two laundromats on Broadway in Fountain Hill, and there is one laundromat in Hellertown.

After a period of decline, the number of vacancies in the Rt. 378 shopping center has been dropping recently.

A Mexican restaurant, Plaza Azteca, opened there earlier this year, and a Sheetz convenience store/gas station has been proposed for a different pad site that is currently occupied by a bank.

In early 2022 it was announced the the former Revolutions at Saucon Valley entertainment/dining venue had been sold. Over a year later, however, the building remains dark.