Thomas J. Ungiran, 90, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas J. Ungiran (1932 – 2023)

Thomas J. Ungiran, 90, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, April 21, 2023 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Township. He was the husband of the late Shirley P. (Gubish) Ungiran, who died March 31, 2010. Tom was born in Lower Saucon Township on July 5, 1932 to the late John and Helen (Hulak) Ungiran. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Tom worked in the Wire Rope Division of the former Bethlehem Steel for many years until his retirement. He was a faithful member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, where he had served on its Church Council, weekly food bank, maintenance and lawn mowing committees. Tom was a charter member of the Southeastern Volunteer Fire Company and the Wassergass Bushmen.

SURVIVORS

Lovingly remembered by his children: James T. Ungiran, Jean M. (Robert F.) Israel, all of Hellertown; brother: David D. (Crystale A.) Ungiran of Upper Mount Bethel; brother-in-law: Tony Chavar of Hellertown; grandchildren: Cory and Bryan Israel. He was predeceased by sister: Catherine J. Chavar.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by his service at 11 a.m. The interment will follow services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.