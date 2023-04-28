Rev. John Worthington Tomlinson Jr., 88, of S. Whitehall (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Rev. John Worthington Tomlinson Jr. (1934 – 2023)

Reverend John Worthington Tomlinson Jr., 88, of South Whitehall Township, died Monday, April 24, 2023 at Luther Crest, Allentown. He was the husband of Dorothy M. (Wert) Tomlinson. John was born in Doylestown on Sept. 20, 1934 to the late John W. and Madaline R. (Conner) Tomlinson. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during peacetime. Pastor Tomlinson was Pastor of the Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley, from 1982 to 1999; Pastor of Messiah Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre from 1976 to 1982; Pastor of the New Ringgold Parish from 1971 to 1976; and Seminarian Assistant at St. John’s Windish Lutheran Church in Bethlehem from 1969 to 1971. He was previously employed by Swartley Bros. of Lansdale as an assistant to the electrical engineer from 1960 to 1967. John was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Allentown. He attended Ursinus College from 1952 to 1954; graduated from Temple University in 1969 with a B.A. degree; was a graduate of Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, from which he received a Minister of Divinity Degree in 1971; was past Secretary of the Lehigh Mission District; and served on the Board of Lutheran Congregational Services, formerly Lutheran Services of the Lehigh Valley.

SURVIVORS

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years; daughters: Bonnie L. (Dennis) Corona of Bethlehem, Virginia L. (Gerald) Faust of New Ringgold; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother: Donald A. Tomlinson.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2451 Saucon Valley Road, Center Valley. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Tohickon Union Cemetery, Bedminster. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at Heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2224 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.