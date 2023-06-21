Police Seek Baked Goods Thief Dubbed ‘the Muffin Man’

“Do you know the Muffin man…?” Well, do you? The children’s nursery rhyme is apropos but not exactly a laughing matter for Hilltown Police, who want to identify a supermarket thief with an apparent fondness for a certain brand of muffins.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

“Do you know the Muffin man…?” Well, do you?

The children’s nursery rhyme may be apropos, but for Hilltown Township Police–who want to identify a thief with an apparent fondness for a certain brand of muffin–their reason for referencing it is serious.

Police said in a post on their Crimewatch site Wednesday that the man they want to identify, who they’ve nicknamed “the Muffin man,” allegedly stole nearly $500 in merchandise from the Giant Food Store in the Hilltown Plaza shopping center on Rt. 113 last week.

The shopping center is located just off Rt. 309 near Souderton.

On June 14, “the suspect…loaded a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise, including Entenmann’s Muffins,” police said.

After that, police said he concealed some of the items in his cart in plastic bags he had brought into the store, before placing a large pack of Bounty paper towels on top of the cart as he exited.

In the store surveillance photos police shared, the man is seen wearing a black hat, a grey t-shirt, grey camo cargo shorts and work boots.

He also has a full sleeve of tattoos on his right arm and police said he was seen leaving the store in a small, dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the “Muffin man” or the theft is being asked to contact Hilltown Police by submitting a tip through Crimewatch or calling 215-453-6000.

There is no “bounty” being offered for tips leading to the suspect’s arrest, however police said the individual who helps them crack the case can expect to receive “a high five” for “a job well done.”