Giant Kicks Off 100th Anniversary Celebration with Donations, Nonprofit ‘Challenge’

The GIANT Company recently announced the start of its 100th anniversary celebration with an effort it says will support “those who matter most: team members, customers and the communities it serves.”

In a news release, the company said it is launching its Make a Difference Challenge, which will focus on “supporting communities through nonprofit organizations whose work has a direct impact on creating a future that promotes healthier people and a healthier planet.”

“From our humble beginnings in 1923 as a two-man butcher shop to growing into a leading grocer, The GIANT Company connects families, whether it’s for special celebrations, quick meals on the go or gathering for a weeknight dinner around the table,” said John Ruane, interim president, The GIANT Company, in the release. “As we thought about the best way to celebrate our 100th anniversary, it kept coming back to those who’ve helped us get here and to those who help make The GIANT Company the incredibly special place it is, our team members, customers and community partners. Putting them at the center of our anniversary was the natural choice, because without them, we wouldn’t be marking this incredible milestone in our company history.”

From now through July 30, nonprofit organizations located in the company’s multi-state service area will be able to submit proposals “outlining how their unique program would enhance their community and lives of those they serve,” the Giant Company said.

Proposals will undergo a preliminary review by a panel of judges made up of team members, and finalists will be invited to present their project live later this year for their chance to win a grant from The GIANT Company, with a total of $500,000 available for participants. For additional information, visit the Giant website.

The company said that in addition to its Make A Difference Challenge, in the months leading up to its anniversary on Oct. 4 it “will also celebrate its more than 35,000 team members, customers and community partners in a variety of ways.”

Employees will receive special team member-only discounts, attend special events and in-store celebrations, receive a limited-edition t-shirt and be highlighted for their contributions to The GIANT Company through various storytelling opportunities, the release said.

Later this year, the company said it will also “thank customers with four weeks of special sales and promotions.” Choice Rewards will enjoy additional savings through personalized offers, it said.

In addition to its Make a Difference Challenge, Giant said it will involve many of its key partners, including regional food banks, local children’s hospitals and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, in its celebrations. Among the first in a series of gifts it said it plans to present is a $250,000 donation recently made to Philabundance to support its summer meal program for school age children, and a $25,000 donation to No More Secrets Mind Body and Spirit Inc., to support the health and well-being of girls and women in Philadelphia.

For additional information on The GIANT Company’s community impact efforts, visit the company’s website.