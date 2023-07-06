TRENDING
Paving

Several Hellertown Streets to Be Paved in Mid-July

100

County to Throw Party for 100-Year-Olds

Convalescent Plasma

Local Blood Bank Urgently Needs Donors

Community Government Traffic

Several Hellertown Streets to Be Paved in Mid-July

19 hours ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Paving

Summer road paving season will soon arrive in the borough of Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Summer road paving season will soon arrive in the borough of Hellertown.

Borough officials have announced that road paving will begin on or around July 17 and affect traffic/parking on several well-used thoroughfares.

The roads that are on the July 17 paving schedule are:

Walnut Street from Main Street to Northampton Street
Depot Street from Easton Road to Durham Street
Cedar Road from Magnolia Road to Walnut Street

Each road will be posted with “NO PARKING” signage during the paving period, officials said, and residents will be able to park in the Dimmick Park lot during that time.

The road paving work will be performed weather permitting and the public is advised that the schedule may change accordingly.

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment