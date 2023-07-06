Several Hellertown Streets to Be Paved in Mid-July

Summer road paving season will soon arrive in the borough of Hellertown.

Borough officials have announced that road paving will begin on or around July 17 and affect traffic/parking on several well-used thoroughfares.

The roads that are on the July 17 paving schedule are:

Walnut Street from Main Street to Northampton Street

Depot Street from Easton Road to Durham Street

Cedar Road from Magnolia Road to Walnut Street

Each road will be posted with “NO PARKING” signage during the paving period, officials said, and residents will be able to park in the Dimmick Park lot during that time.

The road paving work will be performed weather permitting and the public is advised that the schedule may change accordingly.