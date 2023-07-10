Who Stole $500 in Merchandise from Quakertown Ulta?

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Police in Richland Township are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who they say stole approximately $500 in merchandise from the Ulta store on Rt. 309 near Quakertown.

In a Crimewatch post Monday, police said the theft took place June 5.

Police said the two male suspects–whose photos they shared–entered the store together.

Store staff were unable to provide a description of the vehicle or vehicles the men were driving, police added.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact Ofc. Nick Costa of the Richland Township Police Department at 215-536-9500 or nickc@richlandtownshippd.org and refer to report number 59-23-03969.

The Ulta store is located in the Richland Marketplace shopping center. Its address is 622 N. West End Boulevard, Quakertown.

Ulta is a chain of retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrances, bath and beauty products, hair care products and beauty-related implements.