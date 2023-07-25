Free Fire Hose ‘Soak’ to Help Hillers Cool Off

Following a successful “wetdown event” held last summer, the Fountain Hill Fire Department, the borough’s summer recreation program and the Fountain Hill Community Coalition are again partnering to host a free event that will allow kids to run through the cool spray created by a fire hose pointed skyward over a field at the borough park/playground complex on Stanley Avenue.

The 2nd Annual Fire Hose Soak is scheduled to be held Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m. The rain date for the soak is Monday, Aug. 7.

With the borough swimming pool closed for the second summer in a row and the hottest temperatures of the year forecast to scorch the Northeast in the coming days, the event will no doubt provide some welcome relief from the heat.

The fire company’s trucks and other equipment will be parked along Stanley Avenue for the soak, where the spray will fall onto the field next to the basketball courts.

“Last year’s SOAK was not only a big hit, but with the heat was truly welcome,” FHCC board chair Mike Zovko said in an email to the group’s members.

For those not interested in getting wet, “the SOAK is as much fun to watch as it is to participate in,” he added.

The nonprofit Coalition will supply drinking water and healthy snacks for participants at the event.

For more information about the volunteer Fountain Hill Community Coalition, visit and follow their Facebook page.

The all-volunteer Fountain Hill Fire Department can also be followed on Facebook.