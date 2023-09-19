Carol A. Sabo-Berrian, 77, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Carol A. Sabo-Berrian, 77, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at her residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Carol A. Sabo-Berrian (1946 – 2023)

Carol A. Sabo-Berrian, 77, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at her residence. She was the wife of The Rev I. Ray Berrian, Th.D., Ph.D., Summa Cum Laude. Carol was born in Bethlehem on July 21, 1946 to the late Daniel and Caroline R. (Venanzi) Capuano. She was an Academic Coordinator in the Psychology Department at Lehigh University for 18 years. She was also a transcriptionist for her son, in North Carolina. Carol was of the Baptist faith and was a proud and excellent mother.

SURVIVORS

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 27 years. She is also survived by her biological children: Gina M. (Michael) Rakos of Wind Gap, Dr. Marc A. (Dr. Denise M. Richardson) Sabo of Williamston, N.C.; stepchildren: Brian (Verde) Berrian in Maryland, Todd (Maureen) Berrian of Alburtis, Tara (Chris) Epting of Hamburg; and granddaughters: Elizabeth Rakos and Alyssa Epting.

SERVICES

Private graveside services will be held at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.