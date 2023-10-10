Man Dies of Injuries Suffered in Upper Bucks Crash

A Zionsville, Lehigh County man who was seriously hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer late last month died from his injuries over the weekend, Coroner Daniel Buglio said Monday.

According to a report prepared by Buglio’s office, 38-year-old Jeremy D. Kiefer of Upper Milford Township died Saturday evening as a result of “multiple traumatic injuries” he sustained in the Sept. 25 collision.

The accident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Rt. 663, approximately three-tenths of a mile west of Kumry Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, Buglio’s report noted.

Following the accident, state police said the 39-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer had suffered knee lacerations and an arm injury in the crash.

The driver of a third vehicle that was involved in the accident was uninjured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.

Bucks County authorities are also investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Rt. 611 in Nockamixon Township Saturday.