Shirley L. Edwards Cope (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Shirley, daughter of Louis (Gigi) and Eleanor (Miller) Falco, died Jan. 2, 2024 after a long illness. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Shirley L. Edwards Cope (1934 – 2024)

Shirley, daughter of Louis (Gigi) and Eleanor (Miller) Falco, died Jan. 2, 2024 after a long illness. Born in Bethlehem on Aug. 28, 1934, Shirley resided and worked in the Lehigh Valley during her lifetime. Her employment history included Hess’s Westgate, Leh’s Department Store, Strawbridge’s and Boscov’s. Shirley’s love for travel led her to visit 49 states and all of the Canadian provinces. Her favorite destinations were Alaska and New England. She was also an avid baker who was known for her funny cakes. Shirley loved music and was a Musikfest attendee for many years.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by Harry Edwards Jr.; sons: Bruce Edwards of Saco, Maine, Glen Edwards and his wife, Shelley, of Nazareth, David B. and his wife, Maria, of Hellertown; granddaughters: Ashley and Chelsea Edwards.

SERVICES

Services will be private. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, is handling arrangements.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to an animal rescue group of the donor’s choice.